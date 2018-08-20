× Fort Smith Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police on Monday (Aug. 20) arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a weekend robbery at Jet-Away.

Kelcei Webb faces felony charges of aggravated robbery and fleeing apprehension.

Fort Smith police were called Saturday (Aug. 18) to the convenience store at 3638 Midland Blvd. for a robbery. When officers arrived, they saw Webb running from the store with a knife.

Police later caught Webb in an alley and arrested him.

Webb was being held Monday at the Sebastian County Detention Center with no bond set.