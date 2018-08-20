× Prairie Grove Woman Gets Prison Time For Causing Son’s Death

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Prairie Grove woman was sentenced Aug. 14 to eight years in prison for causing the death of her 2-month-old son after a judge revoked her probation.

Molly Sullivan, 23, received eight years probation in August 2017 after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

In May, Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith asked Judge Brad Karren to revoke Sullivan’s probation after she admitted to smoking marijuana in January and failed to participate in court-ordered substance abuse treatment, parenting classes and therapy.

Smith said Sullivan also failed to find employment and was delinquent on her court fines and probation supervision fees.

Benton County deputies went to Sullivan’s home on Coon Hollow Road on Oct. 28, 2016, for a report of a deceased infant, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Deputies found pressure marks on the baby’s body indicating he had been lying face down on his stomach when he died.

Sullivan lived in a metal storage building adapted into living quarters with two other boys and their father, the affidavit states.

The building had electricity, but no running water.

Sullivan told police she woke up to find her son was blue and purple, so she called 911, according to the affidavit.

Detectives noted several inconsistencies in Sullivan’s statement, and she eventually admitted to putting her baby to sleep on his stomach in a playpen and putting a pillow over him, according to the affidavit.

Sullivan told investigators she had not slept in days and was frustrated with the baby being fussy, but she had not intended to kill him.

Under state law, a person may commit manslaughter if they recklessly cause the death of another person.