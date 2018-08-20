× Rogers Man Gets 20 Years For Child Porn Possession

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced earlier this month to 20 years in prison for possessing several images of child pornography.

Matthew Ryan McKenzie, 40, pleaded guilty Aug. 14 in Benton County Circuit Court to 10 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Prosecutors dropped an additional 10 counts as part of his plea deal.

Judge Robin Green also gave McKenzie a seven-year suspended sentence set to begin when he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

McKenzie will have to register as a sex offender and is barred from any unsupervised contact with minors.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies arrested McKenzie in September 2016 after investigators found nearly 6,000 files of child pornography on his personal laptop, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators said there were 5,782 images and videos of child pornography involving minors between 4 and 16 years old, according to the affidavit.