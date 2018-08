ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding three women accused of shoplifting more than $300 worth of merchandise from Burlington Coat Factory.

The women stole the clothing around 1:30 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 17) before leaving the store at 4325 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd. in a burgundy colored vehicle.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.