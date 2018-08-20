Subiaco Guns For Winning Season

SUBIACO (KFSM)–In year number two for Steven Moore, the Trojan program is trending up.

“The kids are picking things up a lot faster. We’re looking pretty good,” Moore said. “We’re ahead of where we need to be offensively.”

“It’s definitely easier now in year two,” senior quarterback Luke Hertlein said. “We know the offense and everything flows better.”

“I’m definitely more confident this year than either of the last two years,” senior Thomas Bourgeois said. “We’re definitely ahead of where we were at this point in time.”

The Trojans won two of their first four games last fall but ended the year on a six game skid. This season, Subiaco Academy has a unique schedule this fall that features four consecutive home games between weeks two and five, followed by a three game road trip.

“It gets tough real quick,” Moore said. “Hopefully we can build some confidence in the early part of the schedule that will lead to success in conference.”

"I don't mind it honestly," Bourgeois said. "I like the home games but I don't like traveling very far."

"This year our theme is work," said Hertlein. "That's what we try to live by, to do everything 100% all the time."

Subiaco opens up play at Lavaca on August 31.

