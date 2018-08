× Upper Low Brings Spotty Rain

An area of low pressure is swirling across our area on Monday bring with it slightly cooler temperatures, drier air, and a pocket of instability aloft which has prompted a few thunderstorms to develop with daytime heating.

The severe weather risk on Monday will continue to stay to our east closer to Jonesboro & Memphis.

Dry weather is expected until Thursday when more showers arrive with the northwest flow aloft.

-Garrett