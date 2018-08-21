August Tornadoes Rare In Arkansas

The National Weather Service in Memphis confirmed two tornadoes that occurred on Monday August, 20th.

An EF1 south of Paragould, Arkansas

An EF0 east of Marmaduke, Arkansas

Tornadoes in August are very uncommon. The historical record going back to 1950 shows just 17 tornadoes in Arkansas.

The last time a tornado happened in Arkansas during the month of August was August 14th 1997. Both were F0. Before that, on August 20th 1979 a tornado occurred in Johnson County. It too was rated F0.

The total tornadoes in Arkansas for 2018 is now 28. In an average year, we would expect to see around 33.

-Garrett