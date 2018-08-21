County Fairs Kick Off In Washington & Sebastian Counties

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- The Sebastian and Washington County Fairs kicked off on Tuesday (Aug. 21).
The Sebastian County Fair begins with Dollar Night. The gates open at 4 p.m. with the carnival starting at 5 p.m.
To view a full schedule of the Sebastian County Fair, click here.
Family night at the Washington County Fair is Tuesday night. Admission is $2 with a can of food and rides are $2 each. The gates to the fair open at 10 a.m. with the carnival starting at 5 p.m.
To learn more about the Washington County Fair, click here.
The Sebastian County Fair and the Washington County Fair end on Saturday (Aug. 25).