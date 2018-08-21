× Michael Cohen Takes Plea Deal With DOJ

(CBS) — Former President Trump attorney Michael Cohen has chosen to take a plea deal with the Justice Department to resolve his criminal investigation, and this was expected to be a straight plea deal to resolve the case against him, CBS News has confirmed.

Cohen’s plea, CBS News’ Paula Reid told CBSN, is expected to be related to campaign finance violations. Any cooperation from Cohen could help him during sentencing.

Cohen contemplated all morning over whether to take the deal, Reid reported.

Cohen is expected to appear in a Manhattan court at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the charges are expected to be revealed at that time.

Read more of CBS News coverage of Michael Cohen’s criminal investigation here.