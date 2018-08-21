× Police: Fayetteville Man Admits To Voyeurism, Burglaries

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Fayetteville man after he allegedly admitted to entering a woman’s apartment and exposing himself while she slept.

Michael Irvin, 18, was arrested Monday (Aug. 20) in connection with two counts of residential burglary, voyeurism and theft of property.

Irvin told Fayetteville police he entered a woman’s apartment at The Vue and stood over her, “fighting urges to not hurt her,” according to an arrest report.

He said he exposed himself and masturbated over her while she slept, but denied touching her.

Police said Irvin admitted to another burglary on North Hartman Avenue.

The incident at The Vue happened early Sunday (Aug. 19) morning around 3:30 a.m., while the residents were home.

One of the students says one of her roommates forgot to lock their door before heading to bed.

The footage was all caught on a nest security camera installed by one of the student’s mothers.

The mother shared the video showing Irvin allegedly coming in the front door of the student’s apartment twice in the same night on Facebook.

Her post has since been shared more than 6,000 times and has over 200,000 views.

The video shows Irvin come into the apartment and look around for a bit, then leaving.

The same surveillance video shows Irvin creeping back into the apartment ten minutes later. Police say he entered one of the student’s room and sat on her bed.

The girls said she was then awoken by Irvin lifting up her blankets. When she woke up he walked out of the apartment.

Other residents at The Vue say the entire experience has them thinking twice about security as well.

“That’s insane, we need to get one of those, like, I am so scared. My dad called me about one of those and said you can get those for cheap,” two residents at The Vue said.

The full video has not been released by police.

In a statement, the apartment complex said it was relieved its residents were safe, adding that it was sending out an email reminder for residents to keep their doors and windows locked at all times.

Irvin was being booked Tuesday (Aug. 21) at the Washington County Detention Center.