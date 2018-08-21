Researchers Find Link Between Screen Time and Weight Gain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study is telling parents to limit their kids' screen time.

New research finds a link between screen time and obesity.

On average kids ages eight to eighteen spend more than seven hours a day fixated on a screen.

Evidence shows teens who spend more than two hours in front of a device are twice as likely to be overweight or obese.

The authors suggest parents try to limit screen time to two hours or less per day.

Their work was published today in the American Heart Association Journal circulation.