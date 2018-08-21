× Rogers Police Arrest Teen Linked To Library Shooting

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with Saturday’s (Aug. 18) shooting at the Rogers Public Library, but investigators are looking for a second suspect..

The boy faces felony charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and minor in possession of a handgun. He was being held Tuesday (Aug. 21) at the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with more information is urged to call police at 479-636-4141.

Initially, police responded to 711 S. Dixieland Road for a “shots fired” call around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

During the investigation, police said they learned that two teens met at Sycamore Street and two others were in a car.

“During the meeting one subject [the driver] was struck in the head by a firearm,” said Keith Foster, spokesman for Rogers police.

One of the suspects took the weapon and fired one round, and the two suspects fled on foot.

The other two, who were in the car, drove around the block from Sycamore Street to Dixieland Road. The driver stopped and got out of the car, according to police.

That injured person was being treated at Mercy Hospital. An update on their condition wasn’t immediately available.

The library remained open while officers worked on the investigation, however, no one inside the library was impacted by the police presence that was happening outside the building.