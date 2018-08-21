× Springdale To Add Security Cameras In City Parks

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The city of Springdale will add surveillance cameras to several city parks in an effort to combat crime and vandalism.

During a planning session Monday (Aug. 20), the Springdale City Council approved adding a proposal to the agenda of next Tuesday’s council meeting that would allow the parks and rec department to enter into an agreement with Arkansas-based Fleming Network and Security Services

The contract would initially supply more than 20 cameras and accessories to each Murphy and CL Charlie and Willie George Parks in Springdale, which could go up weeks after being approved. Additional cameras will be added to other Springdale parks in future phases of the project.

Bill Mock, director of Springdale Parks and Recreation, said the idea has been in the works for a few years, but now action is finally being taken to move forward with the project.

“What we’re doing here is a positive step toward helping prevent destruction to the parks our people in Springdale truly deserve,” Mock said.

He highlighted recent incidents at city parks for the need for cameras, including when a car drove onto soccer fields at the CL Charlie and Willie George Park, causing damage. He also said someone damaged the water sensors on a bathroom sink and toilet at Murphy Park.

“If we can apprehend those and slow down the process, the better off we’re going to be, and budget-wise [will] be ahead of the game as well,” Mock said.

Though, not everyone is on board with adding security cameras.

Roberto Guardiola, a homeless resident, said they could be used against the area homeless population.

“When you start putting cameras up, that’s invading people’s privacy,” Guardiola said.