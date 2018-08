ALMA (KFSM) — A truck smashed into the Dollar Tree on West Cherry Street in Alma.

Alma Police Chief Russell White told 5NEWS the wreck happened around 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 21).

It is believed to be an accident at this time, according to White.

One female passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police have not released details about the driver at this time.

No one inside the Dollar Tree was injured.