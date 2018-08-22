Arkansas Woman Using Facebook To Search For Her Birth Mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- A little over three-years-ago Regina Ragland posted a message to her Facebook page asking for help to find her birth mother Vanita Louise Tyler.

"I know I have another person out there that looks just like me and I would absolutely love to sit down in front of this woman, and just truly give her a hug and tell her I forgive," said Ragland.

Months after she was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Rogers Ragland's mother and father, both under the age of 21, gave her up for adoption.

Luckily her dad's mom took her in and raised her as her own.

"She's raised me since I was probably 6-months-old and she went through everything with me."

But with a life of unanswered questions, the 31-year-old mom of one is still hopeful social media can help her track down Tyler.

Although she was able to find her mom's family on Facebook, "Someone saw my post and thought they knew them and shared my post with them." said Ragland.

She has yet to find her mom, all she knows is that she's somewhere in Arkansas.

Throughout the search, Ragland says she's gained an online family and support system, keeping her motivated.