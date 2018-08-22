Authorities Searching For Missing Oklahoma Man

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFSM) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man from Oktaha.

Gabriel Rodriguez left his home about 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 15 and hasn’t been seen since.

Rodriguez, 39, is Indian and stands about six feet tall and weighs roughly 240 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos.

Rodriguez was driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Impala with Oklahoma tags of CWV 956. Police believe Rodriguez may be suffering from depression.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-687-0202, reference case number 18-0646.