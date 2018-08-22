× Cyclist Killed After Being Struck By Van In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A cyclists died Tuesday (Aug. 21) night after being hit by a van on West Sunset Avenue.

A man westbound in a gray Honda Odyssey Van struck the cyclist about 9:53 p.m. at the Braum’s on 4374 W. Sunset Ave., according to Springdale police.

The cyclist was in his 60s. Police haven’t released his name.

The accident is still under investigation, but no charges are expected for the driver, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the police department at 479-751-4542.