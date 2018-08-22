× Bathroom Door Falling Prompts ‘Suspicious Activity’ Call, Lockdown At Elementary, Middle Schools

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — An elementary and a middle school were put on lockdown Wednesday morning after a bathroom door fell, making a noise that prompted a “suspicious activity” call to police.

Leslee Wright with the Bentonville School District said a door in one of the bathrooms at Elm Tree Elementary and Ardis Ann Middle School fell and made such a noise that someone in the school thought it sounded like a gunshot.

Police were called to the schools to check it out, and the schools were put on lockdown after the call came in at 7:54 a.m. According to Bentonville Police’s public information officer, Gene Page, the call came in as “suspicious noise or possible shots fired.”

Officers arrived within three minutes and were given a location for the noise by faculty, Page said.

“It was determined the noise was not related to a firearm but a bathroom door that fell,” Page said in a news release.

The lockdown was lifted after police declared the scene safe at 8:21 a.m.

“Due to the faculty following proper procedure and clear communication with the police department, the situation was quickly and successfully resolved,” Page said.

Elm Tree Elementary and Ardis Ann Middle School are at Southwest 2nd Street and Northwest Elm Tree Road in Bentonville in the same building.