Pea Ridge Man Cited For July Daycare Crash

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — A Pea Ridge man who struck a teacher and several children with his car outside a daycare in July won’t face criminal charges, according to police.

The toxicology report for Jimmy Lothes found no controlled substances in his system that would’ve impaired his ability to safely operate a vehicle, said Sgt. Mike Lisenbee, spokesman for Pea Ridge police.

Lisenbee said Lothes, 66, was cited Wednesday (Aug. 22) for careless driving and driving left of center.

On July 11, Lothes was driving a Dodge Dakota on Hallek Lane when he struck a teacher pushing eight children in a multi-seat stroller outside Pea Ridge Early Head Start.

Lothes told police he fell asleep while driving.