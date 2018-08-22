× Police Officer Impersonator On The Loose, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Warns

CARROLL COUNTY (KFSM) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists of a man pretending to be a police officer who stopped a woman recently near the Missouri border.

Maj. George Frye with the sheriff’s office said the man was seen on the Tanger Outlet Mall parking lot in Brnason on Aug. 4, then he followed a Carroll County resident south to the border town of Blue Eye.

Frye said the man stopped the woman’s vehicle, but when he approached her, he acted as if he “spotted something in her car” and left, heading back to Missouri.

“They had an interaction, and he suddenly left. He didn’t harm her or threaten her in any way,” Frye said.

The man was spotted the next day (Aug. 5) at the mall again. He hasn’t been spotted since then, though police and sheriff’s deputies are keeping an eye out for him, Frye said.

The man is described as a white male, 5’11” to 6′ tall, stocky build, bald, with the outline of a recently trimmed-off beard. The victim told investigators the man had “large biceps like a body builder.” She said he wore a black short-sleeve shirt with no badge, name tag or emblems on the front. She said one of the sleeves had a patch of some kind, possibly saying “sheriff.” She said the man wasn’t wearing a firearm, taser, handcuffs or radio.

The vehicle he was driving was described as an older-model Ford Crown Victoria with decals on the side that read “Taney County Police” in gold letters. She said the car had a small, 24″ light bar on top with red and blue lights, but it did not have a spotlight.

Frye said there is no such agency as the “Taney County Police.” Taney County has a sheriff’s department.

He said the car described would have to be at least 10 years old, and that very few of the old black-and-white Ford Crown Victoria’s remained in fleets of local law enforcement.

“We only have one, and it’s a spare,” he said. Frye said most such vehicle are bought privately, sometimes as decommissioned police or sheriff’s vehicles.

Frye said the man may be partially disguising the vehicle by using removable decals.

“I’m not convinced that the vehicle has the decals on it constantly, nor am I convinced that it constantly has the light bar,” he said.

Frye said they have checked out every possible sighting of the vehicle but so far haven’t found him.

Frye said it’s OK to use caution when suspicious of a traffic stop.

“My advice to anyone who is suspicious of a police vehicle attempting to stop them is to call 911. They can confirm if they’re attempting to make that stop,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 423-7373.