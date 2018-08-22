× Rogers Police Fatally Shoot Pit Bull Charging At Them

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police fatally shot a pit bull Monday (Aug. 20) while responding to a welfare check on Price Lance.

Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to the house for a suicide threat and found a car parked nearby with a person inside as well as a pit bull chained between two trees, according to a news release.

Officers asked to speak to a person inside the house, but they ignored their request, according to the release.

When an officer walked around the corner to speak to the person in the car, the chained pit bull began barking and aggressively charged the officer.

As the officer moved to get out of the dog’s range, another unchained pit bull came around the corner and began barking and charging at the officer.

The officer said he yelled at the dog, but when it didn’t stop he shot and killed it, according to the release.

Police declined Wednesday (Aug. 22) to comment further, but said the investigation is ongoing.