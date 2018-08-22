× Silver Alert Canceled After Missing Couple Involved In Car Crash, Killing One

RUSSELLVILLE (KFSM) — A couple who were the subjects of a Silver Alert were found Tuesday after a car crash killed one and injured the other.

According to a report from the Arkansas State Police, the 2018 Buick Encore driven by Lee Hopkins, 87, of Russellville was northbound on state Highway 7 when he failed to negotiation a left curve and left the roadway. The car went down an embankment and struck a tree.

Elizabeth Hopkins, 90, Lee Hopkins’ wife, was a passenger in the car and was killed in the crash. Lee Hopkins was injured. He was taken to St. Mary’s Regional Hospital in Russellville. His condition was not known by State Police and not released by the hospital Wednesday morning.

A Silver Alert was issued for the couple Monday after authorities said Lee Hopkins checked his wife out of a local assisted living center for breakfast Sunday morning and did not return.

The Silver Alert noted that both suffered from medical issues.