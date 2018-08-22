Small Plane Crashes East Of Little Rock, Two Occupants Stranded On Island In Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A small plane with two people aboard crashed Wednesday east of Little Rock, Little Rock news station KATV reports.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said that the pilot of a Piper Cherokee four-seat aircraft reported trouble to Clinton National Airport in Little Rock.

The pilot said he would try to land the plane southeast of the city at Bredlow farm Airport in England, Arkansas.

Officials reportedly had difficulty communicating with the pilot afterward.

The pilot later reported that he had crashed, according to authorities.

The aircraft was found in a swampy area near Arkansas State Highway 161 and Old River Road in Scott, along the Arkansas River.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management said the crash site is on a large island near the David D. Terry Lock and Dam.

The pilot and a passenger suffered minor injuries, the department said.

Arkansas State Police, North Little Rock police and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission were on the scene.

This is a developing story.