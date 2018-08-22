× Sooners Name Kyler Murray Starting QB

CBS SPORTS (KFSM) – For the first time since the start of the 2015 season, Oklahoma will be going into the year without 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Baker Mayfield under center. Luckily for the Sooners, the quarterback room already had plenty of athleticism and talent ready to jump at the opportunity.

The school announced on Wednesday that Kyler Murray, a former five-star prospect when he committed to Texas A&M in 2015 and ninth overall selection in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft, would be the starting quarterback when the Sooners open the 2018 season at home against FAU on Sept. 1.

Murray’s primary competition for the starting job was redshirt sophomore Austin Kendall, and Lincoln Riley did confirm on that Kendall would be the backup to start the year.

“Kyler did a really nice job in camp,” Riley said. “It was really a great competition between Austin and him, one that we carried on longer than maybe even we expected because of how well both guys played. There weren’t a lot of differentiating factors in the end because both did play so well and so efficiently, but just felt like from an overall perspective that Kyler was just a little bit ahead.

“We feel like we’ve got a great quarterback tandem there and we’re really proud of the way that Austin has improved through the redshirt year last year and during camp. We’re excited for Kyler and his opportunity and the team looks forward to getting ready for FAU.”

Murray completed 18 of his 21 throws for 359 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in seven games last season.