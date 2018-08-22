Springdale School District Holds Rally At Arvest Ballpark Celebrating Back To School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- The Springdale School District is celebrating back-to-school in a big way!

A back-to-school rally was held at Arvest Ballpark Wednesday (Aug. 22) night, ahead of that night's Northwest Arkansas Naturals game.

The event is for all Springdale schools in the district to come together.

40 different booths were set up around the ballpark for students and parents to learn more about programs at the schools.

"One of the really cool things about this is just it gives an opportunity for us to show all of the things that are offered to everyday Springdale students when they come to the area. At any school, we have so many opportunities for them and we want our community to be able to see what is available in our different schools," Sonora Middle School Principal Martha Dodson told 5NEWS.

Anyone who attended the event was able to stay and watch the Naturals game for free.