Little Rock Police Release Surveillance Video Capturing Moment Of Helicopter Crash

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) -- Police in Little Rock released surveillance video on Tuesday of a helicopter crash that injured the pilot, a retired police officer, last week.

The crash happened at the police training center off Ironton Cut Off Road, according to a report from our news partner KATV.

The crash seriously injured William "Bill" Denio, who retired from the Little Rock Police Department. Denio was hospitalized with a head injury.

The department said Denio was testing new equipment in the helicopter when a straight-line wind knocked it off the platform.

The surveillance footage shows the observation helicopter, a 2001 Bell TH-67, was parked on a flatbed trailer with its rotary blades spinning. It starts to hover, then descend above the platform, then turning side to side as the landing skids hit the platform.

The video shows that one of the skids appeared to get caught under the platform, causing the helicopter to roll right and crash to the ground.