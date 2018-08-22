Suspected UA Apartments Intruder Connected To Other Break-Ins In The Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A burglary suspect has been arrested in Fayetteville in connection with several break-ins that happened in the city.

18-year-old Michael Irvin was arrested Aug. 20th for breaking into The Vue apartments near the UA campus. Surveillance video from the night of the break-in was posted by one of the resident's mothers on Facebook, which has since been viewed over 300,000 times.

Police were able to identify Irvin in the surveillance video after someone who saw the video circulating on Facebook sent in a tip.

Irvin is also a suspect in a crime caught on camera in June at JJ's Beer Garden & Brewing Co., in Fayetteville.

Video from June shows three men riding bikes to JBGB, jumping a fence and smashing a register. The suspects also left the restaurant with alcohol that night.

Police believe Irvin is responsible for break-ins at the Duncan Ave. campus apartments and at a house near the UA on Hartman Ave.

Irvin is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on charges of residential burglary, voyeurism, and theft of property. He has confessed to burglaries at four locations.

Irvin's bond is set to $25,000. He has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 26 at the Washington County Circuit Court.