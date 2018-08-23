× Blown Transformer Affecting Several Stoplights In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Rogers Street Department is working to fix a blown transformer near 21st and Olive streets that’s affecting stoplights from Walnut Street south to Interstate 49.

A city spokesman has asked that residents not call 911 to report the issue. He said drivers should remember to treat affected stoplights as four-way stops.

Roughly 1,500 Rogers customer are also without power, according to Southwestern Electric Power Corporation.