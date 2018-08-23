Darden Restaurants: Data Breach At Cheddar’s Restaurants Involves 23 States, Including Arkansas And Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Darden Restaurants has announced that customers’ data may have been breached.

On Thursday, Aug. 16, company officials were notified by federal authorities that a “legacy point-of-sale system of certain Cheddar’s restaurants may have been compromised in a cyberattack involving restaurants in 23 states,” according to Oklahoma City news station KFOR.

Officials believe that payment card information, including card numbers, from guests who visited the affected Cheddar’s restaurants between November 3, 2017, and January 2, 2018, may have been exposed.

They estimate the exposure to be 567,000 payment card numbers, however, they are still investigating.

States affected in the breach:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Missouri

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

Guests who dined at any Cheddar’s restaurant in those states between the affected dates should call 888-258-7280 for more information. Representatives are available to answer questions Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also click here.

For more information, visit this website.