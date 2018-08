× Fayetteville’s Roots Festival An ‘Intimate, Urban’ Celebration Of Music, Food

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Describing itself as “an intimate, urban music and food festival,” the annual Fayetteville Roots Festival kicked off Wednesday downtown.

This year’s lineup includes Josh Ritter, Mavis Staples, the Turnpike Troubadours, Joe Purdy, Gillian Welch, Arkansauce and many other local, regional and national acts.

A complete schedule is listed below: