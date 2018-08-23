× Former Fire Station Catches Fire, Causing Evacuation Of Elkins City Hall Next Door

ELKINS (KFSM) — Elkins City Hall was evacuated Thursday morning when the building next door, a former fire station, caught fire.

The fire started about 9 a.m. at 1890 Stokebury Road, which is now used for storage, according to the Elkins city administrator. The building used to be the home of the former Elkins fire station.

Elkins Fire Department was the first to respond to the scene but requested mutual aid from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.