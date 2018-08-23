× Man Who Stole Judge Parker’s Pin Pleads Guilty

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The man who stole Judge Parker’s lizard pin pleaded guilty Wednesday to the theft.

Mark Craig Stevens, 58, a handyman, pleaded guilty to theft of property, a class D felony, and admitted he stole a gold lizard pin from the Fort Smith Museum of History. The pin was worn by Judge Isaac Parker and was given to him by his wife Mary on their wedding day. Mary had it made from one of her earrings.

Judge Parker was known to wear the pin at all of his trials. Those at the museum said it is one of the few personal artifacts remaining that belonged to the judge.

The pin was discovered missing on March 22 from the museum and was found and returned two days later. A warrant was issued for Stevens’ arrest on April 12, and he was found and arrested a day later.

Stevens was sentenced to six years of supervised probation and fined $2,500. He also has to pay $150 in court costs and $68.50 in restitution.