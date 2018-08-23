× Man Stole Fort Smith Police Weapons, Tactical Bag

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing an officer’s weapons from his personal vehicle last week.

Fort Smith police said about 10:40 p.m. Friday (Aug. 17) a white or Hispanic man stole a Rock River semiautomatic rifle, 9mm handgun, police badge and a tactical bag with a magazine inside.

The vehicle was parked was parked in the Courtyard by Marriot Downtown on Rogers Avenue.

The man was checking door handles in the parking lot and may be have been wearing a red jacket. Police said he was possibly seen leaving in a white passenger car.

Officials declined to release the officer’s name due to an ongoing internal review.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 479-709-5100 or contact Crimestoppers at 78-Crime. A reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.