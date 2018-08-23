× Rogers Man Arrested Again For Abusing Child At Bentonville Daycare

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man arrested twice for abusing children at a Bentonville daycare has been arrested again after a third victim came forward.

Nathan Jack Clemons, 24, was arrested Thursday (Aug. 23) in connection with second-degree sexual assault — a Class B felony.

Bentonville police first arrested Clemons in June for allegedly assaulting a 7-year-old boy at the Mary’s Little Lambs Preschool on Moberly Lane.

After posting a $50,000 bond, Clemons was arrested again on Aug. 8 after a second victim from the preschool came forward.

Clemons was free on a $25,000 bond when the third victim came forward, according to Sgt. Gene Page, Bentonville police spokesman.

Prosecutors had asked for a $100,000 bond after Clemons’ second arrest.

Clemons was fired within 24 hours after a parent notified the preschool’s staff of the initial alleged sexual assault.

The boy told his father that Clemons massaged him during a movie, according to an arrest report. Another boy later came forward and said Clemons also massaged him.

Police later interviewed Clemons at his home on North 30th Street, where he said he did massage the child’s legs because he complained they were cold, according to an arrest report.

However, Clemons again denied that he touched the child inappropriately.

Clemons told investigators he had planned to take another job working with children at a Rogers school.

A spokeswoman for Rogers Public Schools later confirmed Clemons applied for a position, but the process wasn’t finalized.

Clemons was being held Thursday at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

In Arkansas, Class B felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.

Anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to call the police department at 479-271-3170.