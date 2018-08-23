Silver Alert Issued for Missing Adair County Man

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Jimmy Lanier, 56 .

Lanier was last seen on August 16 in Fort Smith, according to the Sheriff’s office.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve, blue shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a brown hat with “Adair County Stockyards” written on the front.

Lanier has a scar on one arm and a tattoo of a skull smoking on the other arm. He is also blind in his right eye.

Family members of Lanier have provided the photos below.

If you see him, call the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 696-2106.