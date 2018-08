Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers will continue across mostly Benton & Washington Counties into the evening on Thursday with spotty rain possible farther south across the Fort Smith/River Valley.

We'll see a lull in rain late this evening with additional showers returning for Friday morning. NW Arkansas will once again be the favored location for more rainfall on Friday.

A ridge of high pressure builds back into the area from the south this weekend with lower rain chances and warmer temperatures.

-Garrett