× Arkansas Razorbacks Announce 2019 Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Hogs will hit the road to Texas Tech next year for the Big 12/SEC Challenge, and they’ll play five SEC men’s basketball games on Saturdays at Bud Walton Arena, according to the 2019 SEC schedule announced Friday.

University of Arkansas Athletics released the schedule for the Men’s Basketball season, with the first SEC home game coming Jan. 9 against the University of Florida. The first SEC game of the season will be on the road Jan. 5, when the Hogs travel to Texas A&M.

The Hogs will host LSU Jan. 12, the first of five home league games taking place on a Saturday. The Hogs are 25-5 in Saturday SEC home games under men’s head coach Mike Anderson.

The Hogs will travel to Texas Tech on Jan. 26 to take part in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, its fifth consecutive one. The Razorbacks are 2-2 in the challenge, beating Texas Tech in 2016 and Oklahoma State this year. They lost to Iowa State in 2015 and Oklahoma State in 2017.

The other SEC home games include Missouri on Jan. 23, Georgia on Jan. 29, Vanderbilt on Feb. 5, Mississippi State on Feb. 16, Texas A&M on Feb. 23, Ole Miss on March 2 and Alabama on March 9.

Here is a look at the complete 2019 schedule. Home games are in bold:

Jan. 5 Saturday at Texas A&M College Station, Texas

Jan. 9 Wednesday Florida Bud Walton Arena

Jan. 12 Saturday LSU Bud Walton Arena

Jan. 15 Tuesday at Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn.

Jan. 19 Saturday at Ole Miss Oxford, Miss.

Jan. 23 Wednesday Missouri Bud Walton Arena

Jan. 29 Tuesday Georgia Bud Walton Arena

Feb. 2 Saturday at LSU Baton Rouge, La.

Feb. 5 Tuesday Vanderbilt Bud Walton Arena

Feb. 9 Saturday at South Carolina Columbia, S.C.

Feb. 12 Tuesday at Missouri Columbia, Mo.

Feb. 16 Saturday Mississippi State Bud Walton Arena

Feb. 20 Wednesday at Auburn Auburn, Ala.

Feb. 23 Saturday Texas A&M Bud Walton Arena

Feb. 26 Tuesday at Kentucky Lexington, Ky.

Mar. 2 Saturday Ole Miss Bud Walton Arena

Mar. 6 Wednesday at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn.

Mar. 9 Saturday Alabama Bud Walton Arena

Mar. 13-17 SEC Tournament Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)