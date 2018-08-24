× OSBI Confirms Open Investigation Into Former LeFlore County Undersheriff

LEFLORE COUNTY, OK (KFSM) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations have confirmed that they currently have an open investigation into former LeFlore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan.

Morgan resigned from the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department back in July.

According to an investigator with the OSBI, the investigation into Morgan is for several applications using excessive force along with other incidents.

The agent would not elaborate on “other incidents”.

The investigation is still underway and has not been turned over to the county prosecutor at this point.

5NEWS tried reaching out to Morgan Friday (Aug. 24) by phone, but calls have not yet been returned.

This is a developing story.