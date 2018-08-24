× See You On Saturday – Arkansas Golf Cart and Tickets Giveaway

Are you the ultimate Hog fan? Show it in style with an Arkansas themed golf cart powered by Pepsi!

To enter just text “HOGS” to 45995. Then you will be entered for your chance to win the golf cart or a pair of tickets to one of the two hottest home games this season!

Text “HOGS” to 45995 now to enter!