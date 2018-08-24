See You On Saturday – Arkansas Golf Cart and Tickets Giveaway

Are you the ultimate Hog fan? Show it in style with an Arkansas themed golf cart powered by Pepsi!
To enter just text “HOGS” to 45995. Then you will be entered for your chance to win the golf cart or a pair of tickets to one of the two hottest home games this season!
Text “HOGS” to 45995 now to enter!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Entrants must, as of 8/22/18, be legal US residents, 18+ & reside in Fort Smith/Fayetteville/Springdale/Rogers DMA. Void where prohib. & outside DMA. Sweepstakes runs from 12 am CT on 8/22/18 to noon CT on 11/5/18. To enter, text “HOGS” to 45995 (entrants will be sent text msg to confirm or reject entry; msg & data rates may apply; text STOP 2 stop & HELP 4 help), or enter online by completing form http://kfsm.secondstreetapp.com/See-You-On-Saturday—Golf-Cart-Giveaway/. Drawings on 10/1/18 & 11/5/18. Odds depend on # of elig. entries for each drawing. Drawing 1 (4 Prizes): each prize is 2 tix to Ark./’Bama FB game in Fayetteville on 10/6/18. ARV: $100. Drawing 2 (5 prizes): 4 sets of 2 tix to Ark./LSU FB game in Fayetteville on 11/10/18, ARV: $100; & custom 2018 Epic-462 golf cart, ARV $10,000. A full set of Official Rules can be found here.
Sponsor: KFSM-TV, 318 N. 13th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.