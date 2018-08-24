Tanker Truck Fire Kills Two, Shuts Down Freeway In Los Angeles Suburb

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KFSM) — A tanker truck crashed and caught fire Friday morning, killing two people and closing the busy 105 Freeway.

According to our news affiliate KTLA in Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said the crash happened on the westbound side of the 105 Freeway about 5:15 a.m.

The fuel tanker collided with another vehicle and ended up in the center divider of the freeway. The tanker truck burst into flames and created a fireball.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that two people were killed in the crash, though it did not specify in what vehicle the victims were found.

The incident forced the closure of the freeway in both directions and impacted nearby rail tracks.