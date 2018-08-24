Thief Uses Stolen Forklift In ATM Heist From Arkansas Bank

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Police in Hot Springs say a thief used a stolen forklift to rip an ATM from its foundation at a credit union in Hot Springs, then spirited the cash machine away in a stolen truck.

Police say the machine was taken to a wooded area Thursday morning near Hot Springs High School. Hot Springs police say someone then used an excavator to pry open the machine and remove cash.

Hot Springs School District Superintendent Stephanie Nehus tells The Sentinel-Record that a maintenance employee found the ATM later Thursday near the school’s baseball and softball fields.

Authorities did not say how much was stolen from the machine or where the thief got the excavator. Police say a surveillance camera at the credit union was also destroyed.

No arrests have been made.