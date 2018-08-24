Tips, App Feature Make Consigning Easier, Rhea Lana’s Owner Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Money can get tight at back-to-school time, but the Rhea Lana's Back to School sale could help ease that pinch.

Consigning can put money back in your pocket, but it can also be time consuming.

While Rhea Lana's offers some great deals for families, it also allows them to get rid of some of their own kids' stuff. But the consignment process can be time consuming, from sorting clothes the children have outgrown to gathering toys they no longer use.

"I like to set up a station kind of like this.. so I have all of my supplies ready," said Ashley Noland, owner of Rhea Lana's of NWA. "You need children’s plastic hangers, safety pins, rubber bands, plastic bags to bundle things ... if you lay it all out it and set up a work station it can help you enter it right online."

Noland said there's a feature on the Rhea Lana's app that speeds things up: a voice entry system where consigners describe their items using voice command. She says this saves time.

"We try to be very innovative, and we created an app so moms can enter their items on our app through voice recognition. If someone consigned five years ago and they felt like it took too long, I’d encourage them to give us a second try because now it’s much faster with our voice entry on our app," she said.

While Rhea Lana's helps families get money back for stuff they no longer need, it also gives them a chance to help others. Consigners can opt to have clothes that do not sell donated to local foster families.

"Seeing the way that families have the opportunity to give back to families that need it most in this time of their lives is just really special," Noland said.

Consigners need to submit their items online by Sept. 3 or drop them off by Sept. 5. The Rhea Lana's Back to School sale is Sept. 9 through Sept. 15. For more information and drop-off details, click here.