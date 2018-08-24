× Weather Delays Construction On Interstate 49, Lane Closures Continue Next Week

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The rain that’s fallen in Northwest Arkansas lately has delayed work on Interstate 49.

Asphalt work will continue through next Friday (Aug. 31). Weather permitting, lanes on I-49 will be closed overnight between Wagon Wheel Road (Exit 76) in Springdale and Highway 264 (Exit 78) in Lowell.

The closures were scheduled to end Saturday (Aug. 25).

The closures will occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and will affect the inside lanes of northbound and southbound Interstate 49. The lanes will be closed alternately and will be restored by 6 a.m. daily.