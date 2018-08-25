× Community Rallies Behind Bentonville Coach Diagnosed With Cancer

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville High School football coach continues his battle with brain cancer and support from the community is still as strong as ever.

On Saturday (Aug. 25) evening, at Tiger Stadium in Bentonville, Coach David Bradley will receive two checks to help with medical expenses.

In August the team partnered with Sports Clips to have a fundraiser to help the coach expenses as a result of cancer.

Sports Clips Manager Tundra Anderson said the shop hit their goal for donations.

“We more than doubled our goal … so we just are extremely pleased with the support and the way the community stepped up,” said Anderson.

In June, Coach Bradley was diagnosed with brain cancer. The news came after doctors discovered a tumor the size of a baseball.

Since the diagnosis he’s undergone surgeries and started chemotherapy.

Despite his battle — the junior high Bentonville Tigers said Coach Bradley hasn’t missed a beat on the field.

“The David Bradley Medical Fund” has been established at gofundme.com. The fund was created on June 26, 2018 at to date has raised nearly $8,000.