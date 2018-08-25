Summer time weather has returned for the weekend. Sunday will feel similar to Saturday with heat indices nearing 100 degrees. Here's Meteorologist Sabrina Bates.
Facebook Forecast Update
-
Starbucks Will Start Paying Employees To Volunteer 20 Hours A Week
-
‘Queen Of Soul’ Aretha Franklin Has Died
-
WATCH: More Heavy Rain Today
-
2018 Back To School Photo Gallery
-
Former Child Star Best Known As Goldberg From ‘Mighty Ducks’ Arrested For Public Intoxication
-
-
America Now Buys Thousands Of Chicken Diapers Each Month
-
Missouri Inmate Gets Additional Prison Time For 2013 Escape
-
Hottest Day In 6 Years: Fayetteville 100º, Fort Smith: 108º
-
Pennsylvania Mom Accused Of Killing Infant With Drug-Tainted Breast Milk
-
Innisfree Senior Living Community – Rogers
-
-
Why Prime Day Is Important To Amazon
-
Elevated Numbers Has Excitement High For Arrows
-
Overshadowed Defense Thrives For Charleston