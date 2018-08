× FSPD: Injury Accident Phoenix/South 46th

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Avoid the area of South 46th Street and Phoenix Avenue because of a serious injury accident, per Fort Smith police.

Police and E.M.S. are on scene and have traffic blocked from Airport Blvd to Phoenix, and from the Target Pavillion west to the accident.

According to motorists the accident involves a car and motorcycle.