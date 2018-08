Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) -- Left Behind by Suicide is a grief support group that meets on the second Monday of every month beginning on August 13th at 7 p.m.

The group meets at the Marvin Vinson Center in Clarksville.

5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sits down with Katrina Chastain and Amanda Jones-Shelton to discuss the support group.

Click HERE for more information.