Johnson County Sheriff’s Office: Search For Missing Teen Continues

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — A teenage girl has been missing for four days, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).

Fifteen-year-old Angelica George (sometimes uses the last name of Trout) has been missing since Wednesday (Aug. 22), and is a runaway, according to the JCSO.

The family tells 5NEWS that she went missing sometime after 12 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and that a couple of Westside High School students told them she was seen with another minor on Tuesday or Wednesday at the Clarksville Walmart store.

If you have any information please call the Sheriff’s Office , 479-754-2200, or your local police agency.