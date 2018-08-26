Even More Humidity Moving In

If you think it’s humid now, get ready because the humidity may get a bit worse this upcoming week.

Dew Points This Weekend: Low 70s

Dew Points Monday-Wednesday: Mid 70s

As southerly winds continue, our mugginess is expected to continue. In face, by Wednesday we may be in the "Tropical" category as it will be just as humid as the Gulf Coast.

The weather setup shows that high pressure in the southeast will continue to pump warm and humid air towards Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Futurecast shows the southerly winds carrying the muggy air northward from the Gulf Coast.

Rain chances increase by the middle of the week.

-Matt