Fayetteville House Fire Displaces Family

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Windows are burned out, the outside brick is charred, and now the people living there are left without a pace to call home.

Saturday (Aug. 25) night, fire crews had the 900 block of N. Meadowlands Drive blocked off while extinguishing the house fire.

Neighbors said when they walked outside the entire house was covered in flames.

They said they did see the owner run out of the house with his animals in hand.

Friends of the tenants of the home said there's nothing left they can salvage and that they'll have to start over.

"They're just in the garage chilling out ... and they walked out in to the garage they come back in and the house was fully engulfed in flames," said Christopher Purser who is a friend of the victims.

The people who lived in the home said they weren't cooking at the time and still are unsure of what could have caused the fire.